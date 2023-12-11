Dave Grohl’s Charitable Grill: Rocking for a Cause Down Under

In a year when music stars haven’t shied away from the kitchen (Lana Del Rey and Bradley Cooper, to name a couple), Dave Grohl has also decided to take on his share of grilling. During a break from the Australian leg of the Foo Fighters’ tour, the artist surprised volunteers from the charity organization The Big Umbrella, which has been providing free meals to those in need in Australian society since 2010 and works to combat food waste. The mission: to organize an American-style barbecue and feed 430 people with 120 kilograms of meat.

This isn’t the first time Grohl has shown support for social causes like this. Back in March, there was another “extraordinary” barbecue, both in terms of the star’s presence and the numbers involved: sixteen hours tending the grill, feeding 500 people, including 450 who are homeless, all at the expense of the Foo Fighters‘ frontman.

- Advertisement -