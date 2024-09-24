back to top
Daft Punk’s Remastered “Interstella 5555” Premieres in Los Angeles: A One-Night-Only Experience

Join Pedro Winter, Cédric Hervet, and secret guests for an exclusive panel and afterparty following the 4K screening.

Daft Punk's Remastered

Daft Punk’s iconic anime film Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem returns to the big screen in Los Angeles for a one-night-only, 4K remastered premiere. On Monday, September 30, fans will gather at the United Theater on Broadway for an immersive experience celebrating the groundbreaking duo’s interstellar legacy.

Originally released in 2003 as a visual companion to Daft Punk’s legendary album Discovery, Interstella 5555 was co-created by anime legend Leiji Matsumoto and directed by Kazuhisa Takenouchi. This unique, dialogue-free film follows the Crescendolls, a band of blue-skinned aliens, as they use their music to defeat cosmic forces of evil.

This special Los Angeles screening is hosted by Daft Punk and IHEARTCOMIX, as part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations for the latter. The event will feature a panel discussion with Daft Punk’s former manager Pedro Winter (Busy P) and the film’s co-writer Cédric Hervet, offering a rare look into the making of the movie and the duo’s visionary career.

Fans attending will also be treated to an exclusive afterparty, featuring a DJ set from Busy P and surprise guests, adding another layer of Daft Punk nostalgia to this unforgettable night.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the screening begins at 8 p.m. PT. Don’t miss your chance to experience Interstella 5555 like never before—remastered in 4K with Discovery’s music in Dolby 5.1 Surround.

You can purchase tickets to the event here.

