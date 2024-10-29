back to top
Complete Harry Potter Soundtrack Box Set: 16-LP Collection of Iconic Scores by John Williams and More

Experience Over 10 Hours of Magical Music from All Eight Harry Potter Films in a Stunning 16-LP Box Set Available This November!

Harry Potter Soundtrack Box Set 16-LP Collection in Hogwarts House Colors by John Williams and others

The highly anticipated Harry Potter Soundtrack Box Set, featuring 16 LPs, will be available starting November 29. This extensive collection includes over 10 hours of music from all eight Harry Potter films, composed by legendary musicians such as John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat. Announced by Rhino Records and Warner Music Group, the release celebrates the enduring magic of the films’ scores.

This special box set includes vinyl editions in four distinct colors, each representing a Hogwarts house: red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw, and yellow for Hufflepuff. John Williams crafted the music for the first three films, earning Oscar nominations for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Following Williams, Patrick Doyle composed for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Nicholas Hooper for The Order of the Phoenix and The Half-Blood Prince, and Alexandre Desplat for the two-part finale, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

