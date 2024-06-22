Coldplay Release New Single “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Coldplay released their new single, “feelslikeimfallinginlove.” Produced by Max Martin, the track is available. The live premiere and video recording took place on the afternoon of Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens.

“feelslikeimfallinginlove” is the first song from the band’s upcoming album, “Moon Music,” set to release on October 4, 2024. This will be the 10th studio album in Coldplay’s career, which has spanned over 25 years. The album, announced earlier this week, will set new sustainability standards, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine per record). It is available for pre-order now in EcoCD, EcoRecord LP, and digital formats.

Next Saturday, June 29, Coldplay will headline the Glastonbury Festival for the fifth time, a record number in the history of the legendary British festival.

- Advertisement -