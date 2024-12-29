Coldplay and PNAU Release Vibrant Music Video for “All My Love”

Coldplay and PNAU Share New Music Video for “All My Love”

Coldplay have teamed up with Australian electronic duo PNAU to deliver their new single, “All My Love”, accompanied by a whimsical music video that fans are already raving about. The visuals feature Chris Martin reprising his quirky Nigel persona from his The Tonight Show performance, dancing joyfully along a picturesque beach.

A Collaborative Surprise for Fans

Known for their ability to merge their iconic rock sound with innovative collaborators, Coldplay surprised fans by joining forces with PNAU for this upbeat, electronic-infused anthem. The track made its debut on Friday, November 29, 2024, following a teaser that showcased a man running along the beach in a brown suit and sneakers, clutching a bundle of red helium balloons.

This playful teaser set the stage for the vibrant energy of the full music video, which combines heartfelt lyrics with infectious dance beats.

Fan Reactions and Excitement

Both Coldplay and PNAU’s fanbases have flooded social media with love for the song, praising its catchy melody and imaginative visuals.

Currently, Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, are on their highly successful “Moon of the Spheres” world tour, bringing their signature performances to audiences around the globe.

Watch and Stream “All My Love”

📺 Watch the music video here above

🎧 Stream “All My Love” on your favorite platform: Spotify | Apple Music | Amazon Music

“All My Love” is a testament to the creative synergy between Coldplay and PNAU, proving yet again why these artists remain at the forefront of their genres.