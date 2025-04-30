Charli XCX Joins Forces with Takashi Miike for Secret Horror Film

Charli XCX isn’t just reshaping pop music—she’s rewriting her own Hollywood narrative. The Brat hitmaker is teaming up with legendary Japanese horror auteur Takashi Miike for a new, still-untitled feature, as confirmed by Variety. Charli will not only star in but also produce the film through her rising production arm, Studio365.

The script comes from Ross Evans, writer of the in-development Robert Pattinson project How to Save a Marriage. And while plot details are under heavy wraps, Miike’s track record suggests a deep dive into psychological extremes and boundary-pushing horror. Known for cult classics like Audition, Ichi the Killer, and Dead or Alive, Miike brings decades of fear-fueled innovation—making Charli’s casting both unexpected and exhilarating.

This is just one of many projects fueling Charli’s post-Brat era. She’s leading A24’s The Moment, appearing in The Gallerist alongside Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega, and starring in the fantasy epic 100 Nights of Hero with Emma Corrin. There’s also Erupcja, Sacrifice, Faces of Death, and a scathing cameo in Prime Video’s Overcompensating, where she roasts her own pop past.

After Brat closed with a Coachella message—“maybe it’s time for a different kind of summer?”—this horror pivot feels like the next logical rebellion. Charli isn’t just making music anymore. She’s making moves. Dangerous, daring, cinematic moves.