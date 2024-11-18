Charli XCX Shines as Host and Performer on SNL: Highlights & Showstopping Performances

Charli XCX Stuns on SNL as Host and Musical Guest, Delivering Grammy-Worthy Performances and Comedy Gold

Charli XCX cemented her pop-icon status with an unforgettable appearance on Saturday Night Live (Nov. 16). The Grammy-nominated artist took the stage as both host and musical guest, showcasing her humor and vocal prowess while performing hits from her critically acclaimed album Brat.

In her opening act, Charli delivered a minimalist yet visually striking performance of her chart-topping single “360.” Introduced by actress Julia Fox, Charli brought her signature edgy style, donning a Lou Reed T-shirt paired with knee-high boots. The neon green backdrop channeled the Brat album aesthetic, as the song, which is also up for record of the year and best music video at the Grammys, mesmerized the live audience.

- Advertisement -

Later, SNL cast member Bowen Yang introduced Charli’s high-energy rendition of “Sympathy Is a Knife.” With the words “Party” and “Girl” boldly displayed, the club-inspired set design perfectly complemented her black-on-black ensemble and electrifying vocals.

Charli also shone in a variety of sketches, including a sequel to the viral bridesmaid skit, with a group of friends hilariously planning their “one last girls’ trip.” She embraced her comedic side further by impersonating Adele during screen tests for the upcoming Wicked film and nailed her role as a struggling acting student.

The night’s surprises didn’t stop there: Andy Samberg made a surprise return, starring in a digital short titled “Here I Go,” where suburban life turned hilariously chaotic.

This marks Charli’s third SNL appearance and her first as host. Her Brat album continues to dominate charts, earning a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year and bolstered by her wildly successful Sweat tour with Troye Sivan.

Fans can’t get enough of Charli’s versatility—whether it’s her electrifying music, comedy chops, or jaw-dropping live performances. Don’t miss the highlights from her unforgettable night on Saturday Night Live!