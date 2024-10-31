Charli XCX Returns to Saturday Night Live as Host & Musical Guest for Season 50

Charli XCX is gearing up for an unforgettable appearance on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest on November 16, marking an exciting return since her last musical performance in 2022. This milestone role in SNL’s historic 50th season is one of many recent highlights for Charli, who continues to make waves with her “Brat” persona—most recently showcased in her innovative Brat remix album featuring collaborations with major artists like Lorde, Kesha, and Billie Eilish.

Charli’s SNL appearance also follows the hilarious “Charli XCX Talk Show” sketch from earlier this season, where cast member Bowen Yang cosplayed as the pop star, much to Charli’s delight. She recently shared her admiration for Yang’s dedication, saying, “I love Bowen and I honestly think he did a great job,” in a Howard Stern interview.

In addition to her upcoming SNL role, Charli recently performed a DJ set amid a vibrant art installation at Storm King Art Center and accepted a Wall Street Journal Innovator Award. Reflecting on her artistic journey, she said, “I wrote an album about myself, my friends, and all of my messiness. I wasn’t sure if anyone would connect with it, [but] the pendulum of culture swung in favor of messiness.”

Charli’s dual appearance on Saturday Night Live will bring her distinctive Brat agenda to the sketch comedy stage, promising fans an electrifying night of music, comedy, and her signature 360-degree style.