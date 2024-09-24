Charli XCX Brings Lorde and Addison Rae to Madison Square Garden: Live Debuts and New Album Hype

Last night (September 23), Charli XCX took the stage at Madison Square Garden and thrilled fans with some unexpected but exciting collaborations. Performing on her North American arena tour, Charli brought out Lorde for the live debut of their track “The Girl, So Confusing Version With Lorde,” a remix that had been eagerly awaited by fans. Addison Rae also made an appearance, joining Charli to perform her single “Diet Pepsi” and their collaborative remix of “Von Dutch.”

Charli XCX, who is currently co-headlining the tour with Troye Sivan, recently announced the upcoming release of Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, set to drop on October 11. The remix album will feature previously released tracks, including collaborations with top artists such as Robyn, Yung Lean, Billie Eilish, and of course, Lorde and Addison Rae. Fans can expect an exciting collection of remixes and fresh takes on their favorite hits.

Addison Rae performing "Diet Pepsi" with Charli xcx and Troye Sivan at their ‘SWEAT’ tour in NYC. pic.twitter.com/2ozPRFPABE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2024

Lorde joins Charli xcx for “girl, so confusing” remix at ‘Sweat’ tour. pic.twitter.com/x59MFO457E — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2024

