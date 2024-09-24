back to top
Greek Edition

Charli XCX Brings Lorde and Addison Rae to Madison Square Garden: Live Debuts and New Album Hype

Charli XCX Delivers Unforgettable Performances with Lorde and Addison Rae During Her North American Tour

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Charli XCX Unveils

Last night (September 23), Charli XCX took the stage at Madison Square Garden and thrilled fans with some unexpected but exciting collaborations. Performing on her North American arena tour, Charli brought out Lorde for the live debut of their track “The Girl, So Confusing Version With Lorde,” a remix that had been eagerly awaited by fans. Addison Rae also made an appearance, joining Charli to perform her single “Diet Pepsi” and their collaborative remix of “Von Dutch.”

Charli XCX, who is currently co-headlining the tour with Troye Sivan, recently announced the upcoming release of Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, set to drop on October 11. The remix album will feature previously released tracks, including collaborations with top artists such as Robyn, Yung Lean, Billie Eilish, and of course, Lorde and Addison Rae. Fans can expect an exciting collection of remixes and fresh takes on their favorite hits.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved