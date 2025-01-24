Charli XCX Stars in A24’s New Film “The Moment”

Pop sensation Charli XCX is stepping into the world of film as the star and co-producer of The Moment, a new A24 movie based on her original idea. This marks the first project under her production company, Studio365, and is being kept under wraps in terms of plot details and additional cast.

Directed by Scottish filmmaker Aidan Zamiri, The Moment is Zamiri’s feature-length directorial debut. Zamiri collaborated on the screenplay with Bertie Brandes. Longtime Charli collaborator and music producer A. G. Cook is set to compose the score for the film, adding his signature touch that fans will recognize from her critically acclaimed album Brat.

David Hinojosa will also serve as a producer through his production banner 2AM, while Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright, and Zach Nutman are executive producers. A24, the studio behind some of the most celebrated indie films, is managing the global release of The Moment.

This announcement coincides with Charli XCX’s impressive five nominations at the Brit Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. It also comes during a flurry of other Hollywood projects for the artist. She is set to appear in a range of upcoming films, including Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death remake, Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice, and Pete Ohs’ Erupcja.

In addition, Charli will star in Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corrin, and Maika Monroe, and has a role in Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex with Olivia Wilde, Mason Gooding, and Cooper Hoffman. She’s also set to appear in Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist, featuring Jenna Ortega, Natalie Portman, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Recently, Charli showed her acting range as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Reflecting on her acting pivot, she shared with Variety her approach to this career shift:

“I hate it when musicians dive into a different field, head-first, without really researching or learning much of anything about it. So I did a lot of reading to educate myself over the past three or four years before I actually did anything.”

With The Moment, Charli XCX is set to make a significant mark not only as a musician but as a creative force in film. Fans eagerly await more details about the project, including its cast and release date.