Chappell Roan’s Emotional Grammy Week Message to Fans

As the 2025 Grammy Awards approach, six-time nominee Chappell Roan is taking a moment to reflect on her whirlwind year. The rising pop star, whose debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess has taken the music world by storm, shared an emotional message with fans ahead of her first-ever Grammy performance.

“It’s Grammy week. I am very emo. My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year,” Roan wrote on Instagram. “I hope you can understand that this has been incredible and scary and spiritual and confusing.”

With nominations in major categories—including Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year—Roan has quickly become one of pop’s most talked-about artists. But beyond the accolades, she remains deeply connected to her fans, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

“When I’m up on stage, all I’m really feeling in my heart is love to the queer community, especially those in places where it is unsafe to be yourself. I see you.”

Roan’s electrifying performances, from setting fire to a castle at the MTV VMAs to her upcoming Grammy performance, prove that she is here to make a statement—both musically and politically.

As fans eagerly anticipate her set on Sunday, one thing is clear: Chappell Roan is not just performing; she’s making history.