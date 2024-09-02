Camila Cabello Announces Expanded Edition of ‘C,XOXO’ with New Single “Godspeed”

Camila Cabello is turning up the excitement for her fans with an announcement that’s sure to make waves. The pop sensation is set to drop an expanded edition of her recent album, C,XOXO, on Friday, September 6. This new release, known as the Magic City Edition, will feature a brand new single titled “Godspeed.”

Cabello took to Instagram to tease her upcoming single with a captivating video clip and a cryptic caption: “i wish you well, but far away from me.” The snippet shows the singer in a glittering silver dress, swimming in a dark pool, hinting at a possible theme of breakup or reflection.

In addition to the new single, the expanded edition of C,XOXO will include fresh tracks designed to enhance your “night in Magic City,” according to Cabello. This deluxe album follows the original release of C,XOXO in June, which NME praised for its “quirky earworms” and unique blend of genres.

The announcement has sparked additional buzz, especially in light of recent speculations involving Sabrina Carpenter’s album and potential connections to Cabello’s past relationships. As Cabello continues to stir the pot with her new music, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next.

Be sure to check out Camila Cabello’s Instagram for the latest updates and catch the premiere of “Godspeed” this Friday. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the new sounds and stories from one of pop’s most dynamic artists!