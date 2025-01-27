Bruno Mars Becomes Spotify’s First Artist to Reach 150M Monthly Listeners

Bruno Mars is making history once again! The global superstar has become the first artist on Spotify to reach 150 million monthly listeners, solidifying his spot as the platform’s most-streamed artist.

This milestone comes on the heels of another massive accomplishment: his Lady Gaga duet, Die With a Smile, became the fastest song in Spotify history to hit one billion streams. Hot on its heels, Mars’ collaboration with Rosé, APT., also surpassed one billion streams, giving him the top two fastest tracks to achieve this milestone. In total, Mars now boasts 17 songs with over a billion streams, including iconic hits like Locked Out of Heaven, That’s What I Like, and Just the Way You Are.

Beyond streaming, Mars has been dominating the charts. Die With a Smile recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks and spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Meanwhile, APT. made waves internationally, becoming the first track by a Western artist in over a decade to rule the Billboard Japan Hot 100. It also held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for an impressive 11 weeks.

Mars’ unstoppable streak continues, as he recently teamed up with Sexyy Red on the track Fat Juicy & Wet, released on January 24. With milestone after milestone, Bruno Mars is proving why he remains one of the most influential and beloved artists in the world.