BRIT Awards 2025: Fan Voting Opens – Choose Your Favorite Artists Now!

For the first time ever, music fans have the power to decide the winners of the BRIT Awards 2025 in five major categories! The ceremony, taking place at The O2 in London on Saturday, March 1, will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.

Starting today (January 31), fans can vote via the BRITs WhatsApp chat, where they can cast their votes daily in the following categories:

Alternative/Rock Act

Dance Act

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Pop Act

R&B Act

Voting is open until 11:59 PM on February 14, so be sure to support your favorite artists!

- Advertisement -

Who’s Nominated?

Alternative/Rock Act

Legendary band The Cure makes a long-awaited return to the BRITs with their first nomination in over three decades for their critically acclaimed album Songs Of A Lost World. They face stiff competition from Sam Fender, Beabadoobee, Ezra Collective, and The Last Dinner Party.

Dance Act

Leading the nominations this year, Charli XCX competes in five categories, including Dance Act, where she will go head-to-head with Becky Hill, Chase & Status, Fred Again.., and Nia Archives.

Pop Act

In the Pop Act category, Charli XCX once again battles against Dua Lipa, Myles Smith (winner of the 2025 Rising Star Award), JADE, and Lola Young.

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Hip-hop heavyweights Stormzy, Central Cee, DAVE, Ghetts, and Little Simz are all vying for the top spot in this fiercely contested category.

R&B Act

The R&B category sees RAYE, Cleo Sol, FLO, Jorja Smith, and Michael Kiwanuka in the running for the prestigious award.

How to Vote

Fans can start a WhatsApp chat and follow the prompts to cast their votes. Each fan can vote once per day in each category, giving them multiple chances to support their favorite artists before voting closes on February 14.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your say in the biggest night in UK music! Make sure to vote daily and tune in on March 1 to see if your favorites take home a BRIT Award!