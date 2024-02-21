Breaking News: Slayer Set to Unleash Chaos at Two Major Festivals!

After a brief hiatus, the legendary thrash metal band Slayer is roaring back into action, much to the delight of their die-hard fans. Following their farewell tour in 2019, the band has remained relatively quiet, but that’s all about to change. In a monumental announcement, Slayer has confirmed their headlining slots at two of the biggest festivals this fall, sending shockwaves through the metal community.

First up, Slayer will be taking the stage at Chicago’s renowned Riot Fest, set to take place from September 20th to 22nd. While the full Riot Fest lineup is still under wraps, the mere mention of Slayer’s return has ignited excitement and anticipation among fans. Promising an exclusive performance for the Midwest, it’s a sure sign that Slayer’s ferocious energy will soon be felt far beyond.

But that’s not all – brace yourselves for an onslaught of metal madness as Slayer gears up to headline Louisville’s Louder Than Life festival. Scheduled for September 26th to 29th at Kentucky Exposition Center’s Highland Festival Grounds, this festival boasts a lineup that will leave metalheads salivating. Sharing headlining duties with heavyweights like Slipknot, Mötley Crüe, and Korn, Slayer promises to deliver an electrifying performance that will shake the very foundations of the festival grounds.

- Advertisement -

Joining Slayer on the Louder Than Life stage are an array of powerhouse acts, including fellow thrash titans Anthrax, metal icons Judas Priest, and a slew of other incredible bands spanning various sub-genres of rock and metal. From the bone-crushing riffs of Mastodon to the adrenaline-fueled punk of Dropkick Murphys, this lineup is a testament to the festival’s commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all stripes.

For fans eagerly awaiting Slayer’s return to the spotlight, the countdown to these epic festival performances has officially begun. Prepare for a sonic onslaught unlike any other, as Slayer rises once again to claim their rightful place at the forefront of metal dominance. Lock in your tickets and brace yourselves for a metal extravaganza of epic proportions – the kings of thrash are back, and they’re ready to reignite the flames of mayhem and madness!

We’re celebrating 10 years of living loud at the biggest rock festival in North America! Don’t overthink this sh*t. The time is now. Loudmouths, get your passes to the loudest and rowdiest weekend you’ve ever seen. You’re meant for this. For those of you who haven’t experienced… pic.twitter.com/8nAxzax2Xe — Louder Than Life (@LTLFest) February 21, 2024