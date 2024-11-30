Bob Bryar, Former My Chemical Romance Drummer, Dies at 44

Bob Bryar, Former Drummer of My Chemical Romance, Dies at 44

Bob Bryar, the longest-serving drummer of My Chemical Romance, has passed away at age 44. He was found deceased at his home in Tennessee on Tuesday, November 26, according to TMZ. Authorities confirmed no foul play was involved, as all his possessions, including musical equipment and firearms, were untouched.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1979, Bryar began playing drums in his school’s marching band before studying sound engineering at the University of Florida. He initially worked as a sound technician for bands like The Used and Thrice, but his path changed in 2004 when he became close to My Chemical Romance during their tour. Later that year, he joined the band, replacing Matt Pelissier, and embarked on their Japanese tour.

Though Bryar joined after the release of the band’s second album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, his contributions became instrumental in their success. He appeared in all promotional material and music videos for the era, and his drumming was pivotal to the creation of the band’s 2006 landmark album, The Black Parade. The album, considered one of their greatest, debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and solidified the band’s place in music history.

Bryar also contributed to the writing process for My Chemical Romance’s 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, but departed from the group shortly before its release.

After leaving the band, Bryar continued to play music for a time before retiring in 2014 to pursue a career in real estate. He remained passionate about animal welfare, actively supporting charities for abandoned dogs. In 2022, he auctioned off his original Black Parade uniform to raise funds for animals affected by Hurricane Ian. Previously, he had sold a drum kit from his time with My Chemical Romance to benefit the Williamson County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Tennessee.

Bob Bryar’s legacy will forever be tied to My Chemical Romance’s rise to global fame and the timeless impact of The Black Parade. His contributions to music and his advocacy for animals will be remembered fondly.