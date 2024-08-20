Blink-182 Unveil ‘One More Time… Part-2’ With Eight New Tracks: Release Date, Tracklist, and More

Legendary pop-punk trio Blink-182 are back to thrill fans with the release of One More Time… Part-2, an expanded edition of their 2023 Billboard 200 No. 1 album. Set to drop on September 6, this new version will include eight previously unreleased tracks, reigniting the excitement around their highly successful reunion project.

Fans won’t have to wait long for a taste of the new material. The first single from the expanded album, “All in My Head,” is set for release this Friday, August 23. This new offering is sure to build on the momentum generated by the original One More Time…, which marked the return of guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge after a long hiatus, reuniting him with bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

The original One More Time… was a significant milestone for Blink-182, serving as their first album together since 2011’s Neighborhoods. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced chart-topping singles like “Edging” and the title track, which dominated the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Fans of the band have been eagerly awaiting more since drummer Travis Barker teased the follow-up on social media in July, and their patience is about to be rewarded.

The expanded edition of One More Time… will be available in various physical formats, catering to collectors and vinyl enthusiasts. Highlights include a 2 LP Complete Deluxe Edition on Blue Balls Colored Vinyl and a 1 LP Deluxe Tracks Only variant on Red Rocket Colored Vinyl. These exclusive editions are expected to be in high demand as fans seek to complete their Blink-182 collections.

Blink-182 continues to prove their staying power in the music world, with their latest releases demonstrating the enduring appeal of their signature sound. As they wrap up their massive world tour, which included dates across Europe and upcoming festival appearances in North America, the release of One More Time… Part-2 adds yet another chapter to their storied career.

For Blink-182 fans, September 6 marks not just the release of new music, but a continuation of the journey that began with their reunion. With eight fresh tracks ready to take the world by storm, One More Time… Part-2 is set to be a defining moment in the band’s legacy.

One More Time… Part-2:

01 Anthem Part 3

02 Dance With Me

03 Fell in Love

04 Terrified

05 One More Time

06 More Than You Know

07 Turn This Off!

08 When We Were Young

09 Edging

10 You Don’t Know What You’ve Got

11 Blink Wave

12 Bad News

13 Hurt (Interlude)

14 Turpentine

15 Fuck Face

16 Other Side

17 Cut Me Off

18 See You

19 Childhood

20 No Fun

21 All in My Head

22 Can’t Go Back

23 Every Other Weekend

24 Everyone Everywhere

25 If You Never Left

26 One Night Stand

27 Take Me In