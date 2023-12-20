BLACKPINK Unveils Trailer for Virtual Extravaganza: ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has just dropped an exciting teaser for their upcoming virtual concert, ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore.’

Released on December 20, the trailer for ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ is set to the catchy beats of the girl group’s 2018 hit, ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.’ The footage captures the essence of their special finale show from the ‘Born Pink’ world tour held at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome.

In a press release, BLACKPINK shared their excitement about filming the VR concert in the heart of Seoul, stating, “Filming our upcoming VR concert in the heart of Seoul has added an extra layer of magic to this project. It’s where it all began for us, and being able to share this unique experience with our fans around the world feels incredibly special.”

- Advertisement -

The quartet further emphasized the joy of breaking down geographical barriers with The Diamond Bros and Meta, stating, “It’s great to break down geographical barriers with The Diamond Bros and Meta, bringing back the memory of ‘BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink]’ finale straight into your home.”

Don’t miss the 70-minute ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ concert special, premiering in VR on December 26 at 5pm PT in Meta Horizon Worlds. RSVP now to secure your spot, and enjoy replays available for a month after the concert.