Blackberry Smoke Drummer Brit Turner Dies at 57

The world of American country rock mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars today as Brit Turner, the esteemed drummer of Blackberry Smoke, bids farewell at the age of 57.

With heavy hearts, Blackberry Smoke took to social media to share the devastating news, marking the end of an era for fans and fellow musicians alike. Brit’s battle with glioblastoma, a relentless foe he faced since 2022, has come to an end, leaving behind a void that can never be filled.

Glioblastoma, often termed as a grade four astrocytoma, is a formidable adversary, known for its aggressive nature. Despite undergoing brain surgery and displaying unwavering resilience, Brit’s valiant struggle eventually drew to a close.

- Advertisement -

Throughout his journey, Brit remained the epitome of resilience, returning to the stage with his bandmates in 2023 after his surgery. However, as 2024 dawned, the toll of his illness became evident, prompting him to step back from the band’s upcoming dates. Kent Aberle stepped in admirably as his replacement, a testament to the camaraderie and solidarity within the music community.

In their heartfelt tribute, Blackberry Smoke paints a portrait of Brit Turner as not just a musician, but a beacon of compassion, empathy, and determination. His presence served as the guiding light for the band, shaping their ethos and camaraderie throughout their musical journey.

As the world mourns the loss of a true icon, Blackberry Smoke pledges to honor Brit’s memory by sharing further details about arrangements and setting up a fund to support his family in this difficult time. For those wishing to contribute or learn more, visit the provided link.

Though Brit may have departed from this world, his rhythm will forever resonate within the melodies of Blackberry Smoke’s music. Let us celebrate his life, his passion, and his enduring legacy as we continue to cherish the gift of his music.

Rest in peace, Brit Turner. Your beat will echo through eternity.

#BritTurner #BlackberrySmoke #CountryRock #DrummerLegend