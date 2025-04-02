Black Sabbath’s Final Show & the Future of a Hologram Reunion

Black Sabbath is set to make history once again, reuniting for a final live performance on July 5 at Villa Park in their hometown of Birmingham. This monumental event, titled Back To The Beginning, will mark the first time in two decades that Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will share the stage—an unmissable farewell for heavy metal fans.

The night will be stacked with legendary rock acts, including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice In Chains, Gojira, and Korn, with appearances from Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, and musical direction from Tom Morello.

While this marks the official end of Black Sabbath’s live performances, Sharon Osbourne has revealed she is open to the idea of a hologram show in the future. Inspired by the success of ABBA Voyage, she acknowledged that technology is evolving rapidly and that in the coming years, such a project could become even more impressive.

Ozzy, despite ongoing health challenges, has been training for the show, with rumors circulating that he may perform from a flying throne above the stadium. While he admitted he’ll only take on a limited role, his determination to give fans a proper farewell remains strong.

As Black Sabbath prepares for their last stand, the question remains—could a holographic resurrection keep their legacy alive for generations to come?