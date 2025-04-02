Haim Tease “Single Girl Summer” Anthem from Upcoming Album

Haim are ready to redefine the soundtrack of 2025 with what they’re calling “Single Girl Summer.” In a recent Instagram clip, the trio previewed a punchy new track from their upcoming fourth album, setting the stage for an era of self-discovery and independence. Lead vocalist Danielle Haim delivers sharp, confident lyrics over a propulsive, marching drum beat, channeling the energy of post-breakup liberation.

The brief teaser hints at themes of autonomy and resilience, echoing the self-actualized spirit of their first single, “Relationships.” With lines like “I don’t want your charity / Spend a night in the cold if it keeps me free,” the song embraces empowerment, reinforcing the band’s signature blend of personal storytelling and infectious rhythms.

Though the album remains untitled, this latest preview suggests a rawer, more unfiltered Haim. Danielle recently revealed that this is the first record she’s made outside of a long-term relationship, bringing a newfound perspective to the writing process. Alana has described the sound as the closest they’ve ever come to their true artistic vision, with longtime collaborator Rostam helping shape its direction.

- Advertisement -

One of the most anticipated tracks, “Gone,” is said to be a cathartic explosion of post-breakup energy, even featuring a rumored sample from George Michael’s “Freedom ’90.” Inspired by Beyoncé’s fearless approach on Cowboy Carter, Danielle notes that this album isn’t about bitterness—it’s about embracing who they are, unapologetically.

With Haim stepping into a fresh chapter, “Single Girl Summer” could be the anthem that defines it.