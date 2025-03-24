Ozzy Osbourne to Perform on a Flying Throne at Black Sabbath’s Final Show

Rock and metal fans are in for a historic night as Ozzy Osbourne prepares for a jaw-dropping performance at Black Sabbath’s final show on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham. The legendary frontman will make his grand entrance on a flying throne, adding a theatrical edge to what promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

At 76 years old, Osbourne continues to battle spinal injuries and Parkinson’s disease, but that won’t stop him from taking part in this monumental reunion. His longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde, hinted at an electrifying performance, suggesting Ozzy could be airborne over the crowd while unleashing classic antics like water showers.

“I was watching Ozzy sing ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ from his chair, and he sounded amazing,” Wylde revealed in a recent interview. “So who knows? Maybe this is just the beginning of more live shows to come.”

The Back to the Beginning concert will feature a stacked lineup, including Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Pantera, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Halestorm, and Gojira. While Ozzy won’t deliver a full set with Black Sabbath, he confirmed he’ll join his bandmates for select performances, making this an unforgettable night for metal fans.

“I’m doing what I can, where I feel comfortable,” Osbourne said on his SiriusXM show, Ozzy Speaks. “I’m trying to get back on my feet. I’m still here, and I’m still doing what I love.”

With one of the most legendary frontmen in metal history making a spectacular return, Black Sabbath’s farewell show is shaping up to be an unmissable event. Fans should prepare for a night of nostalgia, powerful performances, and a farewell worthy of metal’s greatest pioneers.