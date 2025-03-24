Selena Gomez Finally Releases Stained After Eight Years

After eight years of anticipation, Selena Gomez has finally released Stained, a track originally recorded in 2016. Fans first heard a snippet following the success of her album Revival, but the song remained unreleased—until now.

Produced by Benny Blanco, who is now engaged to Gomez, Stained was leaked online years ago, sparking an ongoing demand for an official release. Over the weekend, Gomez surprised fans by announcing that the song is now available exclusively through her website. It comes as a bonus track on her new album, I Said I Love You First, which can be purchased as a digital download for $5.

“Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song 🖤,” Gomez shared on social media. “Your love for Stained has never gone away, and I wanted to do something special to say thank you.”

In addition to Stained, Gomez has also introduced a special edition of the album: I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez. This unique version includes behind-the-scenes insights from Gomez, where she shares the inspiration and creative process behind each song.

For longtime fans, this long-awaited release is a nostalgic throwback to an earlier era of Gomez’s music—one that still holds a special place in their hearts.