Kirk Hammett Has 767 Riffs Ready for Metallica’s Next Album

Metallica fans eager for a new album have something exciting to look forward to—Kirk Hammett has revealed that he has 767 guitar riffs ready for the band’s next record. However, they may have to wait longer than expected before hearing them.

Speaking on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Hammett shared insights into his creative process, saying, “I have 767 riffs for the new album. It’s a nightmare trying to organize them all, but that’s on me.” At 62 years old, the guitarist still feels creatively energized: “I’m growing, improving, and full of ideas. When I sit with my guitar, I let the music flow naturally—I refuse to overanalyze it.”

Despite having a massive collection of riffs, Metallica won’t be hitting the studio just yet. The band is still on tour for 72 Seasons, covering destinations like Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. “I don’t think we’ll start working on the album for another year,” Hammett admitted. “We’ll have a small window after the tour, but not a big one.”

Hammett also teased the possibility of Metallica embracing elements from their Load and Reload era. “When those albums came out, fans weren’t too receptive. But now, people love them. When we play Fuel, the crowd goes wild. So, who knows? It’s not a bad idea.”

Alongside Metallica, Hammett remains busy with other projects. He recently released The Collection: Kirk Hammett, a book showcasing his rare vintage guitars. Though he lost count of how many he owns, he estimates around 40 to 50 favorites that he plays regularly.

Additionally, Hammett is working on his first solo album, a fusion of classical, heavy, and funk elements, featuring vocal tracks—though he hasn’t revealed who will be singing.

As Metallica continues their tour, fans can only speculate about what the next album will sound like—but with 767 riffs in the vault, one thing is certain: the wait will be worth it.