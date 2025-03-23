Sex Pistols Return to London’s 100 Club with Explosive Secret Show

Almost 50 years after their legendary 1976 residency, the Sex Pistols made a thunderous return to London’s 100 Club with a surprise performance under the alias The SPOTS (Sex Pistols On Tour Secretly). This intimate yet high-energy show served as a warm-up for their March 24 concert at the Royal Albert Hall, benefiting the Teenage Cancer Trust.

On stage, founding members Paul Cook and Glen Matlock were joined by Frank Carter, who took over as frontman in June 2024 following John Lydon’s departure. The night was a nostalgic dive into punk history—75 minutes of raw energy, relentless pogoing, and ear-splitting volume. The band played Never Mind the Bollocks in its entirety, alongside rare B-sides and covers, including a blistering rendition of The Stooges’ No Fun.

The crowd was packed with punk icons and music legends, with Noel Gallagher, Bobby Gillespie, and Paul Weller spotted in the audience. Carter commanded the stage with electrifying presence—crowd-surfing, joking with the band, and riling up the fans. “Five f***ing decades later, and we’re still here,” he shouted, capturing the spirit of the night.

The set reached its climax with Anarchy in the U.K., proving that, despite the years, the Sex Pistols’ rebellious fire still burns bright.

Full Setlist:

Holidays In The Sun

Seventeen

New York

Pretty Vacant

Bodies

Silly Thing

Liar

God Save The Queen

I’m Not Your Stepping Stone

Submission

Satellite

No Feelings

No Fun

Problems

E.M.I.

Anarchy In The U.K.

Punk is far from dead—this night proved it.