Bruce Springsteen Announces The Lost Albums – A Treasure Trove of Unreleased Music

Bruce Springsteen has officially announced The Lost Albums, the highly anticipated second volume of Tracks. After days of cryptic teasers, the Boss has confirmed the arrival of this special collection, featuring previously unreleased recordings spanning from 1983 to 2018. Set for release on April 3, this date might also bring a first taste of the long-awaited music.

Unlike the first Tracks in 1998, which compiled 66 scattered unreleased songs from across his career, The Lost Albums appears to take a more structured approach. Instead of standalone tracks, this new volume may feature entire unreleased albums, offering a deeper insight into Springsteen’s creative process.

The legendary singer-songwriter is known for having amassed a vast archive of recordings over the years, many of which have never been released due to his perfectionism or artistic choices shaping each album. The Lost Albums could finally unveil some of the hidden gems that fans have been eagerly awaiting for decades.

Excitement is high, and April 3 is set to be a key date for discovering what this new release holds. With decades of unheard music about to surface, The Lost Albums promises to be an unmissable event for all fans of the Boss and rock history.