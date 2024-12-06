Björk’s Vulnicura VR Experience Gets a High-Tech Remaster by PulseJet Studios

Björk’s Vulnicura VR Experience Is Getting a Cutting-Edge Remaster from PulseJet Studios

San Francisco-based PulseJet Studios, a leader in virtual reality music innovation, has announced a thrilling collaboration with Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk. The team is remastering her acclaimed Vulnicura VR experience, originally released in 2019, and bringing it to Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro platforms.

A Visionary Approach to Music in VR

“Björk took the album concept and elevated it into an incredible artistic experience for her fans,” says John Gearty, founder and CEO of PulseJet Studios. “She immerses you in her world, blending scenes of Iceland’s breathtaking landscapes with completely imagined virtual realities. This is exactly the kind of innovation we want to support as VR redefines the creative possibilities for artists.”

- Advertisement -

The collaboration between Björk and PulseJet Studios reflects the growing trend of VR music experiences as a revolutionary platform for musicians to connect with their audiences.

Expanding on Björk’s Artistic Vision

PulseJet Studios will tackle the Vulnicura VR remaster in two phases:

Technology Updates: Upgrading the original project to run seamlessly on the latest VR platforms, including Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro. Artistic Enhancements: Expanding on Björk’s original vision, now unrestrained by the technological limitations that existed in 2019.

The remastered experience will remain true to Björk’s signature blend of artistry, music, and cutting-edge visuals while offering fans an even more immersive journey into her world.

Reinventing the Album Model in VR

PulseJet Studios is also exploring ways to expand the VR music album concept. The studio’s platform not only provides music fans with dynamic new experiences but also aims to revive the traditional album business model, giving artists an innovative revenue stream through virtual reality.

A Legacy of Creativity

Björk has continuously pushed the boundaries of artistry throughout her career, beginning in the 1980s as the lead singer of alternative rock band The Sugarcubes before launching a successful solo career. She’s had two Billboard Hot 100 hits, received 16 Grammy nominations, and consistently earned recognition for her avant-garde fashion, with Rolling Stone naming her one of the most stylish musicians of 2023.

What Fans Can Expect

The remastered Vulnicura VR experience will launch in 2025, offering an extraordinary blend of technology and creativity. Fans will be able to purchase the experience on the Meta Quest app store, and it will also be available for Apple Vision Pro users through the PulseJet app.

🎧 Stay tuned for a music and tech revolution as Björk’s groundbreaking Vulnicura VR experience makes its return!

- Advertisement -

For updates, download the PulseJet app or visit the Meta Quest store in 2025.