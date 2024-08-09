Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Snoop Dogg to Close Paris Olympics with Epic Performances

As the Paris Olympics approach their grand finale, the musical guests for the closing ceremony have finally been revealed. Among them are three prominent American artists: Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Snoop Dogg. All three will perform from Los Angeles, combining pre-recorded and live segments. Ben Winston, known for his work on live events such as the Grammy Awards and Adele’s 2021 special “One Night Only,” is coordinating the performances.

These American stars symbolize a handover to Los Angeles, which will host the next Olympic Games. In addition to these international icons, French bands Phoenix and Air will also grace the stage, adding a local flair to the spectacular closing event.