Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ is already the most listened-to album in a day on Spotify in 2024

After just one day since the release of Cowboy Carter, the “second act” of Renaissance, the numbers have spoken: Queen Bey is always Queen Bey.

In fact, Spotify announced yesterday, less than 24 hours after its release, that the album is already the most listened-to record in a single day of 2024, a feat still unmatched this year by an album that, despite its various syncretisms, falls under the broad umbrella of country.

But Beyoncé‘s latest effort has also achieved other remarkable numbers: it has become the artist’s album with the most streams on the opening day on Amazon Music, and on the same platform, it has become the most streamed country album by a female artist ever on the release day.

Did we have doubts?