Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ is already the most listened-to album in a day on Spotify in 2024

Did we have doubts?

By Hit Channel
After just one day since the release of Cowboy Carter, the “second act” of Renaissance, the numbers have spoken: Queen Bey is always Queen Bey.

In fact, Spotify announced yesterday, less than 24 hours after its release, that the album is already the most listened-to record in a single day of 2024, a feat still unmatched this year by an album that, despite its various syncretisms, falls under the broad umbrella of country.

But Beyoncé‘s latest effort has also achieved other remarkable numbers: it has become the artist’s album with the most streams on the opening day on Amazon Music, and on the same platform, it has become the most streamed country album by a female artist ever on the release day.

Did we have doubts?

 

Sunday, March 31, 2024

