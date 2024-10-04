Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Eyes 2024 Grammy Nominations for Best Country Album

Beyoncé’s foray into country music with Cowboy Carter is making waves as Grammy buzz surrounds the album ahead of the 2024 awards season. Despite missing out on nominations at the CMA and People’s Choice Country Awards, Cowboy Carter is rumored to be submitted for Best Country Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. This potential nomination marks a pivotal moment for Queen Bey, who has previously faced challenges in breaking into the country genre.

The Recording Academy’s screening committee has reportedly shortlisted Cowboy Carter for the prestigious award, positioning Beyoncé alongside country heavyweights like Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Kacey Musgraves. If nominated, it will be Beyoncé’s second significant attempt at gaining recognition in the country music world, following the snub of her 2016 track “Daddy Lessons” from the Lemonade album.

Cowboy Carter has already made a commercial impact, with its single “Levi’s Jeans” driving a nearly 20% increase in Levi’s store traffic. As Beyoncé continues to evolve her sound across genres, this project could finally deliver the Grammy win she’s been chasing in the “Best Album” category.

With Cowboy Carter rumored to also be in contention for Album of the Year, Beyoncé could see multiple nominations come February. After seven years since her country-tinged debut, will the Queen finally reign in the country music scene? Fans and critics alike are eager to find out.