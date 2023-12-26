Greek Edition

Beyoncé’s Childhood Home in Houston Engulfed in Christmas Day Fire

Iconic Symbol of Third Ward Saved by Swift Firefighter Response; Beyoncé and Family Yet to Comment

By Hit Channel
Beyoncé

The house where Beyoncé grew up caught fire on Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 2 in the morning but was quickly brought under control as soon as the firefighters arrived at the scene. “The firefighters resolved everything in less than ten minutes,” said district chief Justin Barnes. There were no injuries.

The house is located in Houston, in the Third Ward neighborhood, and is considered a city symbol. The Knowles family lived there from 1982 to 1986, during Beyoncé’s first six years of life. Beyoncé herself had returned to visit it – taking photos from the outside as well – last September, alongside a date from the Renaissance Tour. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed yet. Beyoncé and her family have not released any comments.

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

