Beyoncé’s Childhood Home in Houston Engulfed in Christmas Day Fire

The house where Beyoncé grew up caught fire on Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 2 in the morning but was quickly brought under control as soon as the firefighters arrived at the scene. “The firefighters resolved everything in less than ten minutes,” said district chief Justin Barnes. There were no injuries.

The house is located in Houston, in the Third Ward neighborhood, and is considered a city symbol. The Knowles family lived there from 1982 to 1986, during Beyoncé’s first six years of life. Beyoncé herself had returned to visit it – taking photos from the outside as well – last September, alongside a date from the Renaissance Tour. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed yet. Beyoncé and her family have not released any comments.

Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston burned down on Christmas morning. The family that lives there now was home at the time, but according to the fire department, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/8TvWwCU50f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2023