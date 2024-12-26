Beyoncé Lights Up NFL Christmas Halftime Show With Live Debut of Cowboy Carter in Houston

Beyoncé’s Cowboy-Themed NFL Christmas Halftime Show Wows Houston Fans

Beyoncé returned to her hometown of Houston, Texas, to deliver a historic halftime show during the NFL’s first-ever Christmas Day game streamed on Netflix. Performing live at NRG Stadium during the Texans vs. Ravens matchup, Queen B stunned the crowd with her Cowboy Carter album debut, featuring Post Malone, Shaboozey, and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Grand Entrance: A Halftime Show Fit for a Queen

Draped in a luxurious white fur coat and cowboy hat, Beyoncé began her 20-minute set atop a white horse, riding onto the field to her hit “16 Carriages.” As the crowd roared, she dismounted to perform “Blackbiird” alongside country stars Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy. The group harmonized beautifully, setting the tone for a celebration of Beyoncé’s country-inspired project.

She transitioned seamlessly into “Ya Ya” and Renaissance favorite “My House,” performing with a marching band that brought the stadium alive.

Star-Studded Duets: Post Malone, Shaboozey, and Blue Ivy Shine

The performance reached new heights with high-profile guest appearances. Shaboozey joined Beyoncé on “Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin’” in an energetic duet, while Post Malone brought his signature style to their collaboration “Levii’s Jeans,” set against the backdrop of a classic pickup truck.

Beyoncé saved a heartfelt moment for her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who joined her onstage for “Texas Hold ’Em.” The duo shared a special dance during the song, embodying the family-focused spirit of the holidays.

A Memorable Finale: A Texas Tribute

In her final moments, Beyoncé perched on the back of a car seat to sing “Jolene” before leading the crowd in a rousing rendition of “Texas Hold ’Em.” She declared, “I’m so honored to be in Texas right now. It’s only right that we do ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ for the first time in Houston, Texas, on Christmas. Y’all help me sing!”

The performance concluded with a hoedown dance, as Beyoncé ascended on a platform, waving to fans below. A banner reading “BANG” unfurled from her platform as she bid the crowd farewell with a heartfelt “Merry Christmas, God bless y’all, thank you so much.”

Fans React: Beyoncé Steals the Show

Fans were quick to praise Beyoncé’s historic halftime performance. Social media exploded with admiration for her stunning vocals, theatrical staging, and seamless execution of Cowboy Carter’s live debut. Many celebrated her ability to elevate halftime shows to new heights.

Watch Beyoncé’s Full Halftime Performance:

Beyoncé’s NFL Halftime Show full performance: pic.twitter.com/IlqRzPmtWM — 21 (@21metgala) December 25, 2024