Beyoncé Announces Cowboy Carter Art Book Amidst Tour Speculations

Beyoncé fans, rejoice! While rumors of a Cowboy Carter tour remain unconfirmed, the pop icon has unveiled an exclusive Cowboy Carter Art Book, celebrating her chart-topping eighth studio album. Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment revealed the 136-page collector’s item, which features never-before-seen imagery inspired by the record-breaking project.

The Cowboy Carter Art Book is now available for pre-order on Beyoncé’s official website, priced at $74. Shipping begins December 13, with orders limited to U.S. addresses and capped at 10 copies per customer. This stunning visual compilation serves as a testament to the album’s exploration of America’s country roots and its celebration of Black artistry.

The album made waves earlier this year, first announced via a surprise Super Bowl commercial featuring singles like 16 Carriages and Texas Hold ’Em. Since its release, Cowboy Carter has shattered records and sparked cultural conversations about the intersection of country music and diversity.

While the internet buzzed with speculation about a potential tour, Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure addressed the rumors directly, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source, first.”

For now, fans can immerse themselves in the visual world of Cowboy Carter through this exclusive art book. With its high-gloss pages and unique imagery, the book offers a collector’s dream and a deep dive into the themes that have defined Beyoncé’s latest artistic chapter.