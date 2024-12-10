The Beatles’ Iconic U.S. Albums Now Available Worldwide in Mono

The seven iconic albums by The Beatles, originally released in the United States between January 1964 and March 1965, are now available worldwide in stunning mono sound. These records, issued by Capitol Records and United Artists during the Beatles’ meteoric rise, have been remastered from the original mono tapes and pressed on 180-gram vinyl, delivering an unparalleled listening experience for fans and collectors alike.

This marks the first time since 1995 that these albums have been reissued on vinyl. Each album is available individually or as part of a brand-new deluxe box set titled The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono. This set includes eight LPs, featuring the seven iconic albums plus a bonus 2-LP compilation.

The albums included are:

Meet The Beatles!

The Beatles’ Second Album

A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Something New

The Beatles’ Story (2 LPs)

Beatles ’65

The Early Beatles

Each album has been meticulously packaged to replicate its original U.S. artwork, while also including newly written four-page inserts featuring essays by renowned Beatles historian and author Bruce Spizer.

This release not only pays homage to the timeless legacy of The Beatles but also offers fans a chance to experience their music as it was originally heard in America, with authentic mono sound and nostalgic charm. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener, this collection is a must-have for anyone who appreciates the artistry and cultural impact of the Fab Four.

Don’t miss your chance to own these classic records in their definitive form. The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono box set and individual LPs are now available for purchase worldwide.