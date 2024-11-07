Ariana Grande Shares “Scary” Plan to Focus on Acting for the Next Decade

Ariana Grande recently shared a surprising shift in her career focus, revealing her intent to prioritize acting for the next decade. Appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast with hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Grande discussed her love for acting and musical theater, adding that she hopes to return to Broadway someday.

“I’m going to say something so scary, it’s going to scare the absolute life out of my fans,” Grande began. She reassured her fans that while music and performing on stage will always be a part of her life, she doesn’t see herself continuing at the same intensity as before. “I love acting; I love musical theater. Reconnecting with this part of myself… it’s healing for me to explore roles that tap into different parts of who I am,” she said.

Grande is set to star in the highly anticipated movie musical Wicked, taking on the role of Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. The film, directed by In The Heights and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, also stars Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum as Fiyero and the Wizard of Oz, respectively. Wicked will release in two parts, with the first installment arriving in cinemas on November 22, 2024, and the second on November 21, 2025.

Grande has also shown support for her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, recently speaking out in defense of Erivo following fan-edited posters and AI-generated content surrounding the movie. Grande even hosted a special screening of the film, bringing together actresses who previously starred in Wicked on Broadway.

With her upcoming projects and new focus, Grande remains dedicated to her fans and promises to continue creating music, even as she explores this new acting chapter.