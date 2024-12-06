Ariana Grande Opens Up About Body Image and Online Comments

Ariana Grande has spoken out about the dangers and discomfort caused by comments on physical appearance in a candid new interview with YouTuber Sally, alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

The conversation comes in response to fan comments about Grande’s body during the promotional tour for Wicked, leading the singer to reflect on her long-standing experiences with public scrutiny.

“I’ve been performing in front of audiences since I was 16 or 17, and ever since that age, I’ve felt like a petri dish sample,” Grande admitted during the interview. “I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard every version of what’s wrong with me. Then you work to change, and suddenly you’re ‘wrong’ for entirely different reasons. It’s about everything, even the smallest things, but especially physical appearance.”

- Advertisement -

Grande highlighted how difficult it can be to shield oneself from such noise:

“It’s always disturbing, no matter the scale. Even if you were just at a Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s grandma said, ‘Oh my gosh, you look so thin! What happened?’ or ‘You look full! What happened?’”

The singer elaborated on how these remarks often lack consideration and empathy, especially when aimed at public figures. “What you wear, your body, your face—people feel so comfortable making judgments. I think it’s incredibly dangerous for everyone involved.”

This isn’t the first time Grande has addressed the issue of body image and the impact of others’ perceptions. Last year, she took to TikTok to respond to comparisons between her “older” body, deemed “healthier,” and her then-current appearance, which some had criticized. Grande was forthright in explaining her circumstances:

“I was on antidepressants, drinking on them, and eating poorly,” she shared. “Now, I’m healthy.” But she also emphasized that no justification should be necessary: “No one has the right to say anything about someone else’s body.”

In the recent interview with Sally, Grande offered advice for those dealing with similar challenges, whether online or in real life. “There are ways to protect yourself from that noise—be it at a family gathering or online. Block people if you need to, delete an app, I don’t care. Protect yourself.”

🎙️ Grande’s words serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of empathy and self-care in an age of pervasive public commentary.