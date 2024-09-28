Amber Mark Drops New Dance Anthem “Won’t Cry” Ahead of Upcoming Project Loosies

Amber Mark is back with a sizzling new single, “Won’t Cry,” a self-produced robo-disco anthem that promises to set the dance floor ablaze. Released as a teaser for her upcoming project Loosies, the track is a vibrant blend of groovy beats, glittering production, and empowering lyrics. Written, performed, and produced entirely by Mark, “Won’t Cry” is the perfect soundtrack for letting go of the past and dancing your troubles away.

With lyrics like, “No, I won’t cry for an end that never began / I won’t waste my time on you, yeah,” Amber captures the liberating feeling of shaking off old baggage and embracing personal freedom. She describes the song as a celebration of letting loose: “Going out dancing has always been a way for me to let go, and ‘Won’t Cry’ is the soundtrack to that feeling. Sometimes you just gotta sweat out the drama and leave the mess on the dance floor while looking cute doing it.”

Mark’s upcoming mini-project Loosies is shaping up to be a fun, loose collection of tracks crafted primarily at home with friends. Alongside “Won’t Cry,” the project is expected to feature her previously released singles “Space & Time” and “Comin’ Around Again.” It’s a playful precursor to her next full-length album, which fans have eagerly awaited since her 2022 release Three Dimensions Deep.

If “Won’t Cry” is any indication, Amber Mark’s Loosies is set to offer fans a fresh, dance-heavy side of her already rich sound, blending soulful vocals with irresistible, disco-infused rhythms. This new chapter in her musical journey promises to take listeners from heartache to empowerment, all with a groove that demands attention.

Listen to Amber Mark’s “Won’t Cry” now and get ready for more from her forthcoming project Loosies!