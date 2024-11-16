ALOK and Anitta Unite for Explosive Single “Looking For Love”

Two of Brazil’s biggest musical icons, ALOK and Anitta, have finally collaborated on their new single, Looking For Love. The track is a monumental milestone in Brazilian music, as these two global sensations—boasting a combined following of over 200 million fans and 55 million Spotify monthly listeners—join forces for a song destined to make waves internationally.

The single is an electrifying blend of ALOK’s signature atmospheric production and Anitta’s vibrant, hypnotic vocals. Anitta opens the track with her soulful melody, singing, “That’s why I keep looking for love. Keep looking, looking. I keep looking for you,” before the song builds into an addictive chorus driven by ALOK’s dynamic beats. Their chemistry shines through, creating an energy that will captivate fans worldwide.

Both artists are fresh off appearances at the 2024 Latin GRAMMYs, where they were nominated for multiple awards. ALOK was recognized in the newly introduced Best Latin Electronic Music Performance category, further solidifying his place as a leading innovator in the genre. Meanwhile, Anitta continues to dominate the global music scene, with recent hits like São Paulo featuring The Weeknd and her GRAMMY-nominated Funk Generation album.

To accompany Looking For Love, a vibrant music video—set to premiere on November 18—features both artists and cleverly plays on the friendly rivalry between their fanbases. Filmed in São Paulo, the video highlights their undeniable chemistry while celebrating their shared legacy as two of the most influential Brazilian artists globally.

This collaboration represents a perfect meeting of talents, with ALOK’s recent projects, including his Indigenous-inspired The Future Is Ancestral album, earning accolades from UNESCO and the United Nations, and Anitta breaking records with her global hits like Envolver. Both artists bring years of growth and artistic evolution to Looking For Love, making it a standout release for fans of Latin music and electronic dance alike.

Lyrics:

Siempre salgo a buscar

Con las ganas nunca me quedo

Siento que es medicinal

Me relaja cuando me estreso

Y es que soy como medusa

Hecha pa’ seducir

Pa’ un perreo, no hay excusa

Yo quiero salir (Yeah)

That-that’s why I keep lookin’ for love, keep lookin’, lookin’

I’ll keep lookin’ for ya, keep lookin’, lookin’

I’ll keep lookin’ for love, keep lookin’, lookin’

Keep lookin’, lookin’

Si no’ dejan un chance

Nos perdemo’ y empezamo’ el romance

Y si no’ dejan un chance

Yo lo vuelvo a hacer, no hay quien lo pueda evitar

Y cogemo’ una nota

Nos matamo’ y resucitamo’ con rеspiración boca a boca

Cuando toca, toca

No es capricho, es necеsidad

Uno más pa’ bajar la ansiedad

Como fiera, yo sigo mi instinto

Por eso de noche yo salgo a cazar

That-that-that-that’s why I keep lookin’ for love, keep lookin’, lookin’

I’ll keep lookin’ for ya, keep lookin’, lookin’

I’ll keep lookin’ for love, keep lookin’, lookin’

Keep lookin’, lookin’

That’s why I keep lookin’ for love, keep lookin’, lookin’

I’ll keep lookin’ for ya, keep lookin’, lookin’

I’ll keep lookin’ for love, keep lookin’, lookin’

Keep lookin’, lookin’

Siempre hago lo que no debo hacer

Es que me gusta más cuando e’ ilegal

Como una adicta siempre vuelvo a caer

Y salgo a buscarte, siempre salgo a buscar

That-that’s why

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha

That’s why I keep lookin’ for love, keep lookin’, lookin’

I’ll keep lookin’ for ya, keep lookin’, lookin’

I’ll keep lookin’ for love, keep lookin’, lookin’

Keep lookin’, lookin’

Sí, hey

Anitta

No sabes que te quiero, jajajaja