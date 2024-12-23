Alex Warren and Joe Jonas Release Emotional “Burning Down” Music Video

Alex Warren and Joe Jonas have officially unveiled the music video for their heartfelt duet, “Burning Down.” Just days after the release of their single, the two artists shared a cinematic visual masterpiece directed by the reggies, further elevating the emotional depth of the song.

Released on Friday, December 6, this reimagined version of Alex Warren’s “Burning Down”—originally part of his debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)—features Joe Jonas bringing his signature vocal talent to the powerful track.

The lyrics explore themes of sacrifice and love, with Jonas and Warren harmonizing on poignant lines about making life-changing decisions for someone you care about. The chorus paints a striking picture of a house burning down, symbolizing the intensity of emotional turmoil.

- Advertisement -

Joe Jonas shared his excitement about the collaboration:

“I’m thrilled to collaborate on this new version of ‘Burning Down’ with Alex. His voice and songwriting are incredible. It’s exciting to watch such a talented artist grow and come into his own.”

Alex Warren expressed his gratitude for Jonas’s involvement:

“‘Burning Down’ was already such a strong song, so when Joe asked to be part of this version, I was honored. We had so much fun in the studio, and I hope people feel that energy when they listen to it.”

The “Burning Down” music video complements the song’s raw emotion with captivating visuals and a narrative that resonates deeply with its themes. Don’t miss this must-watch collaboration between two dynamic artists!