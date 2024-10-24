back to top
Greek Edition

Alessia Cara Releases New Single “(Isn’t It) Obvious” From Upcoming Album Love & Hyperbole

The New Track Features John Mayer and Previews Her Fourth Album Coming February 2025

By fotismc
In
Pop

Alessia Cara has just dropped her latest single, “(Isn’t It) Obvious,” a heartfelt track that previews her much-anticipated fourth studio album, Love & Hyperbole, set to release on February 14, 2025. The single comes with an emotional and artistic music video, offering fans a glimpse into Cara’s evolution as both a powerhouse vocalist and an empathetic songwriter.

“(Isn’t It) Obvious” explores the challenges of long-distance relationships, capturing the feelings of being physically apart from a loved one while reassuring them of unconditional love. Alessia’s lyricism shines through in lines like, “I see it on your face and on your mind… You’re gripping on the waist of other times,” highlighting the vulnerability of such moments. Adding to the track’s allure, John Mayer contributes a soulful guitar solo, which Alessia called a dream collaboration inspired by her admiration for his work.

This new single follows the release of “Dead Man,” another emotionally charged track from Love & Hyperbole, which has been described by critics as a “haunted pop statement” that showcases her jazz-pop influences. Alessia Cara’s upcoming album promises to be her most personal and mature work yet, continuing the journey that has earned her billions of streams, global recognition, and a GRAMMY® Award.

- Advertisement -

Get ready for Love & Hyperbole and dive into the emotional landscape of Alessia Cara’s new music!

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, October 24, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved