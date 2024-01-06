Alessandra Unveils Electrifying Anthem ‘Narcissist’ – A Bold Take on Toxic Love

In a dazzling revelation, Alessandra, Norway’s promising Eurovision 2023 contestant, has unleashed her vibrant and dynamic new single, ‘Narcissist.’ Dive into the captivating soundscape below as the song takes you on a rollercoaster ride through the complexities of a toxic love affair.

Crafted under the musical prowess of Carl-Philip Ström and penned in collaboration with Clara Hagman (known for her work with Hanna Ferm and NOTD), ‘Narcissist’ delves into the tumultuous realms of a toxic relationship. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of emotional chaos: “Giving me the whole world / Then set it all on fire / ‘Cause you do it for the hell of it / You’re a goddamn narcissist.” These poignant words unveil the paradoxes and contradictions that define the intricate dance between two lovers.

In an exclusive press release, Alessandra opens up about the inspiration behind the song. She reflects on her past encounters with toxic relationships, where the weight of her partner’s perception consumed her existence. “I felt like I didn’t have a life without them. They were my world; they made me. After being pulled down several times, I finally understood my worth and ran away from the old relationships that held me back.”

Alessandra’s resilience echoes through the empowering message embedded in the lyrics. As she passionately declares, “The line ‘even I can be a narcissist’ means that also I can focus only on myself. To all those who have been or are in a toxic relationship: Get out and start focusing on yourself.”

‘Narcissist’ not only stands as a testament to Alessandra’s musical prowess but also serves as a rallying cry for those caught in the web of toxic love – an anthem of liberation and self-discovery. Experience the electrifying energy of Alessandra’s latest single and join the movement towards breaking free from the chains of toxic bonds.