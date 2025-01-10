Agatino Romero & GATTÜSO Revamp Toto Cutugno’s Iconic “L’Italiano” with Electrifying Dance Energy

Kick off the new year with a vibrant dose of music as multi-platinum DJ and producer Agatino Romero partners with 4x Billboard Dance Music Chart-ranked DJ and remixer GATTÜSO for an electrifying collaboration. Together, they reimagine Toto Cutugno’s international pop hit and cultural anthem, “L’Italiano”, blending their signature electronic dance styles with a nod to tradition.

Released on Virgin Records, this modern revamp channels powerful dance energy while celebrating Agatino Romero’s Italian heritage. Originally topping charts across Europe in 1983, Toto Cutugno’s timeless masterpiece is now reborn as a global dance anthem that’s bound to captivate listeners worldwide.

“L’Italiano is more than just a remix. It embodies my Italian roots, blending tradition, harmony, and modern tempo—all with amore,” says Agatino Romero. “Partnering with GATTÜSO allowed us to bring an iconic classic to today’s electronic music scene.”

GATTÜSO adds, “As a child, ‘L’Italiano’ was the soundtrack of my family road trips, and it’s incredible to reintroduce it to a new generation with Agatino. The legendary voice of Toto Cutugno combined with modern beats makes this a track for the ages!”

Experience the thrilling evolution of “L’Italiano” and let its fresh, captivating beats transport you to the heart of Italy—where tradition meets the pulse of the dance floor.