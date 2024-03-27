ABBA Unveils 50th Anniversary Reissue of ‘Waterloo’ Album!

In a celebration of their monumental journey in the world of music, ABBA has announced the much-awaited details of the 50th-anniversary reissue of their iconic album ‘Waterloo‘. This reissue stands as a tribute to the band’s legendary breakthrough 50 years ago in the Eurovision Song Contest, an event that forever altered the landscape of pop music.

Picture this: The year is 1974, and the stage is set at The Dome in Brighton on April 6th. Four figures adorned in dazzling glam-rock attire step into the limelight, captivating audiences worldwide. Those figures were none other than Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad – the powerhouse quartet that is ABBA.

Scheduled for release on April 5th through Polar Music International, the ‘Waterloo’ anniversary reissue will be presented as a half-speed mastered 45RPM 2LP Vinyl. Additionally, a limited edition box set featuring the three vinyl singles originally launched in 1974 will be made available, each also offered separately as picture disks.

- Advertisement -

What’s more, fans can immerse themselves in a special 10-inch vinyl disc featuring ‘Waterloo’ performed in four different languages, a nod to ABBA’s global impact. And for those looking to channel the spirit of the ’70s, there’s a vibrant new line of anniversary apparel to indulge in.

The ‘Waterloo’ album, besides its eponymous track, boasts an enchanting lineup of songs including the infectious ‘Honey, Honey’, the groove-inducing ‘Dance (While The Music Still Goes On)’, and the heartfelt ballad ‘Hasta Mañana’, which came close to being ABBA’s Eurovision entry choice instead of the titular track.

This anniversary reissue isn’t just about commemorating a milestone; it’s a testament to ABBA’s enduring legacy and their timeless contributions to the world of music. So mark your calendars and get ready to relive the magic of ‘Waterloo’ all over again! Pre-order the album here.