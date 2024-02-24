Introducing ‘Britpop’: A. G. Cook’s Latest Single

A. G. Cook release new single ‘Britpop’ – the title track from his highly anticipated forthcoming new album.

The new single will feature on A. G. Cook’s forthcoming third studio album Britpop. ​​A three-part, 24-song odyssey through Cook’s weird, wonderful, and wildly eclectic sonic universe, the record spans the full breadth of his agenda-setting, genre-bending vision of pop.

It’s an approach that begins with the record’s separation into three distinct chapters: Past, Present, and Future. Disc one, Past, consists mainly of Cook’s signature electronic style while disc two, Present, showcases the aspects of Cook’s songwriting instincts that veer most closely to that of Britpop in the traditional sense. Finally, on disc three, Cook jets off into the future—or at least, his own distinctive understanding of what the future of music really means.

A. G. Cook’s new album Britpop is released on Friday 10th May via New Alias.

You can listen to ‘Britpop’ :

Inspiration for Britpop struck when Cook found himself as the sole British person living in a small-town in Montana, weathering lockdown while working round the clock on previous albums ‘Apple’ and ‘7G’. After years of distance from the UK and self-reflection, Cook began to draw parallels between his own idiosyncratic history and the idea of “Britishness” itself, in its history-rich, eccentric, and pseudo-fantastic nature.

His finest work to date – and further instilling Cook’s mastery at blurring the lines between mainstream and experimental music – Britpop will act as a nod to both British and broader pop culture as opportunities for exploration and subversion, whilst maintaining an unshakable sense of identity.

A. G. Cook is a cultural trailblazer. A ground-breaking artist, producer and label founder Cook has reshaped the landscape of pop music over the past decade. Known for his wild experimentation and innovative production, his vast influence is unquestionable having shattered the traditional standards of genre and left a lasting mark on the fabric of the music industry.