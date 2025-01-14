2025 Grammys to Proceed Despite LA Wildfires, Focus on Relief Efforts

2025 Grammys to Proceed as Planned Despite LA Wildfires

The Recording Academy has confirmed that the 67th Grammy Awards will proceed as scheduled on February 2nd, despite the ongoing devastation caused by wildfires in Los Angeles County. In a letter to members, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. assured that the event will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, airing live on CBS, and emphasized the Academy’s close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety.

A Renewed Purpose: Supporting Wildfire Relief Efforts

This year’s Grammys will carry a special focus on aiding those affected by the wildfires. Mason Jr. noted:

“This year’s show will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

The Recording Academy and MusiCares have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, which started with a $1 million donation and has since raised over $2 million in emergency aid for music professionals and creatives impacted by the fires.

Music Industry Bands Together for Relief

Numerous music industry leaders are stepping up to support relief efforts:

Universal Music Group (UMG) has canceled all Grammy-related events, redirecting the funds to wildfire relief. This includes the Saturday Artist Showcase and Sunday After-Grammy Party.

has canceled all Grammy-related events, redirecting the funds to wildfire relief. This includes the Saturday Artist Showcase and Sunday After-Grammy Party. Warner Music Group has pledged $1 million, focusing on community well-being, music industry support, and equipping first responders with vital resources.

has pledged $1 million, focusing on community well-being, music industry support, and equipping first responders with vital resources. Guitar Center has announced a program to help musicians affected by the wildfires replace lost instruments and gear.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams praised UMG’s decision, stating on Instagram: “Respect.”

LA Wildfires: The Devastating Toll

As of January 13th, the wildfires have claimed the lives of 25 people, with 16 still missing. Over 150,000 residents have been evacuated, and countless homes and businesses have been destroyed.

In addition to the Grammys, other entertainment events have been affected by the crisis:

The Critics Choice Awards have been rescheduled to January 26th.

have been rescheduled to January 26th. The Oscars have postponed their nominations announcement to January 23rd, with the ceremony set for March 3rd.

A benefit concert, FireAid, will take place on January 30th at LA’s Intuit Dome to support displaced families and rebuilding efforts.

Music as a Beacon of Resilience

In his letter, Mason Jr. highlighted the healing power of music:

“The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

Fans can tune in to the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2nd for a night of music and philanthropy, as the industry comes together to support a city in crisis.