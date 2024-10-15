070 Shake Announces New Album Petrichor and Releases Lead Single “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues”

070 Shake, a Def Jam artist, has officially revealed that her new album Petrichor will be released on November 15. This will be her first full-length studio project since her 2022 album You Can’t Kill Me. Along with the album announcement, she has dropped a two-part lead single, “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues,” accompanied by a visually striking music video starring actress Lily-Rose Depp, directed by Bennett Watanabe.

The single starts with “Winter Baby,” a track with a retro vibe, where Shake serenades Depp in a deeply personal, emotional tone. About halfway through the track, “New Jersey Blues” kicks in with a more modern, synth-driven melody, continuing the song’s introspective exploration of love and emotion. The black-and-white visual features Shake and Depp interacting in a dream-like setting, adding layers of depth to the song.

Petrichor is set to feature 13 tracks, according to its Spotify listing, and brings together a talented team of producers, including Dave Hamelin, Patrick Krief, and Harry Styles’ collaborator Tyler Johnson. Hamelin, who also worked on 070 Shake’s previous project, serves as executive producer on the new album.

This marks an exciting moment for 070 Shake, whose emotional and genre-defying sound has gained her a loyal fan base. The release of “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues” offers a glimpse into the type of storytelling and sonic atmosphere fans can expect from Petrichor. Her poetic lyrics and genre-blending style promise a fresh, innovative experience on the new album.

Petrichor will be available on November 15, and the single “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues” is already streaming on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. With its release, 070 Shake continues to establish herself as a unique voice in the music scene.