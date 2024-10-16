Travis Scott Receives I Am Hip Hop Award at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

On October 15, 2024, Travis Scott was awarded the prestigious I Am Hip Hop award at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards in Las Vegas. This honor recognizes Scott’s remarkable decade-long career in the rap and music industry, where he has left an indelible mark as both a producer and hitmaker. Presented by Brisk and introduced by Teyana Taylor alongside his Epic Records labelmate Tyla, Scott’s achievement stands as a testament to his relentless drive and innovation in hip-hop.

During his heartfelt acceptance speech, Scott reflected on his early struggles in the industry: “I come from this generation where they considered us nowhere near hip-hop,” he shared. “Every day, I try to push the sound. Coming in as a producer, nobody knew what I was trying to do, but I always had this vision to take things to the next level.” His consistent chart success, including over 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries and his #1 albums Astroworld (2018) and Utopia (2023), highlight his influence in modern hip-hop.

Scott also spoke about his roots in Houston, Texas, a place where large billboards and big promotions weren’t always accessible to local artists. “Where you come from doesn’t really matter,” Scott emphasized. “It’s what goes on in your brain that can take you to the next level and beyond.” He encouraged others to follow their dreams with true focus and determination.

In addition to his shoutouts to his children, Stormi and Aire, Travis thanked BET for acknowledging his contributions to hip-hop. “I be feeling like sometimes people don’t give a f**k about me, so this is actually dope,” Scott said, expressing his gratitude for the recognition.

This year, Scott joins a list of distinguished past I Am Hip Hop award winners, including Marley Marl, Trina, and Nelly. His recent achievements, including the re-release of his 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo for streaming platforms, further solidify his legacy as one of the top-selling rappers of his generation.