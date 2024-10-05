Top Albums of October 2024: Must-Listen New Releases

With another month of stellar music releases, October 2024 brings a variety of genres and sounds, from experimental pop to indie rock, death metal, and classic post-rock. If you’re looking for fresh sounds, here are some of the must-hear albums out this week.

The Smile – Cutouts

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner return with their third album as The Smile. Cutouts is a stunning continuation of the band’s eclectic sound, blending indie rock, folk, and orchestral ballads. The album, produced by Sam Petts-Davies, was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, and features standout tracks like “Don’t Get Me Started” and “Bodies Laughing”. The Smile fans are in for a sonic treat with this dynamic release.

- Advertisement -

Coldplay – Moon Music

Coldplay is back with their highly anticipated album Moon Music. Following the success of Music of the Spheres, this album brings new energy, featuring collaborations with Burna Boy, Little Simz, and TINI. With singles like “feelslikeimfallinginlove” and “We Pray”, Chris Martin and co. continue to explore themes of hope, acceptance, and resilience, all wrapped in polished pop production by Max Martin.

FINNEAS – For Cryin’ Out Loud!

FINNEAS, known for his work with Billie Eilish, steps into the spotlight once again with For Cryin’ Out Loud!. His second solo album offers a mix of introspective songwriting and pop appeal, with tracks like “Cleats” and “Lotus Eater”. Produced in collaboration with top musicians in a classic studio setting, this album solidifies FINNEAS’ reputation as a versatile artist and producer.

Geordie Greep – The New Sound

Black Midi’s Geordie Greep embarks on a solo journey with The New Sound. The album is an ambitious project involving over thirty musicians across London and São Paulo. Known for his arcane lyricism and experimental style, Greep’s solo debut brings together wild hooks, salsa rhythms, and narrative depth. With tracks like “Holy, Holy” and “Blues”, this album will delight fans of avant-garde rock.

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Quiet in a World Full of Noise

R&B visionary Dawn Richard and composer Spencer Zahn follow up their 2022 collaboration with Quiet in a World Full of Noise. Featuring expansive piano arrangements and contributions from the Budapest Film Orchestra, this album blends jazz, ambient, and experimental pop. Richard’s haunting vocals paired with Zahn’s minimalist instrumentation create an intimate, meditative experience.

- Advertisement -

Whether you’re into post-rock crescendos, indie experimentation, or synth-heavy pop, this month’s new releases offer something for every music lover. Dive into the latest albums and discover your next favorite track.