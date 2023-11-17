TikTok’s Game-Changing Feature: Seamless Integration with Leading Streaming Platforms

TikTok has introduced a groundbreaking feature that enables users in the US and the UK to seamlessly save sounds directly from the app to their preferred streaming platforms. This collaboration involves major players like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, opening up a new realm of convenience for music enthusiasts. While the feature is currently accessible in the US and UK, Spotify has plans to extend its availability to additional markets in the near future.

With this innovation, selected tracks will automatically be stored in the user’s ‘Liked Songs’ on Spotify and the ‘TikTok Songs’ playlist on Amazon Music, or any other playlist of their choosing. To utilize this feature, users can navigate to their chosen sound, tap ‘Add to music app,’ and then select their preferred platform. Alternatively, users can explore the feature from an artist’s Sound Detail page.

TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, Ole Obermann, emphasizes the platform’s existing status as the world’s foremost hub for music discovery and promotion. According to Obermann, the ‘Add to Music App’ feature elevates this process by establishing a direct link between music discovery on TikTok and consumption on a streaming service. This streamlined connection aims to simplify the transition from discovering a snippet on TikTok to enjoying the full-length song on the user’s preferred streaming platform, ultimately enhancing the value for artists and rightsholders.

To access this new feature, users must ensure that both TikTok and their preferred streaming service are updated to the latest versions. It’s worth noting that Apple Music users will need to be paying subscribers to take advantage of this feature. Additionally, Amazon Music’s utilization will be subject to certain limitations, although specific details on these limitations are yet to be fully disclosed.