The Weeknd Releases Concert Film & Announces New Album “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

The Weeknd Drops Concert Film and Announces Final Album as “The Weeknd”

Last month, The Weeknd celebrated a monumental achievement: becoming the artist with 25 songs surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify, more than anyone else. To mark the occasion, he performed an exclusive concert at an aircraft hangar in Los Angeles. Now, fans can watch the full event, titled “Billions Club Live With The Weeknd: A Concert Film,” directly on Spotify.

About the Concert Film

The 50-minute show, held in front of an intimate crowd of 1,700 fans, features The Weeknd performing many of his career-defining hits. The setlist includes iconic tracks from Spotify’s Billions Club, such as:

The Hills

Blinding Lights

Can’t Feel My Face

I Feel It Coming

Starboy

The concert also debuts new singles “Timeless” and “Sao Paolo,” offering fans a taste of what’s to come in his next chapter.

The Final Album: “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

The Weeknd is gearing up to release his highly anticipated new album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” on January 24, 2025. This record will mark the final chapter of his career as “The Weeknd” and completes the trilogy that began with “After Hours” (2020) and “Dawn FM” (2022).

A Grand Farewell

To celebrate the album’s release, The Weeknd will host a one-night-only performance at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on January 25.

Additionally, Abel Tesfaye will star in a feature film also titled “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” directed by Trey Edward Shults and co-starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The movie is set to hit theaters on May 16, 2025.

Watch the Concert Now

Fans can stream the full “Billions Club Live With The Weeknd” concert now on Spotify. This milestone performance captures the brilliance of an artist who continues to redefine the global music landscape.

Watch the full concert film here:

